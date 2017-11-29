Report: Miami's top wide receiver injured in practice, ACC title game status unknown

Miami wide receiver Ahmmon Richards' status for the ACC Championship Game against Clemson could be in question after reportedly suffering an injury in practice on Wednesday.

According to the Miami Herald, Richards was carted off the field during Wednesday's practice.

UM star receiver is carted off field during practice. https://t.co/Gm611eOoo4 pic.twitter.com/2Vzs1Kg1XQ — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) November 29, 2017

Specifics of the injury are currently unknown and Mark Richt would not answer any questions posed by the Herald, but if this keeps Richards from playing Saturday night against Clemson, it's a huge development.

Losing a player of Richards' caliber is particularly concerning for Miami's offense given the season-ending injury sustained by tight end Chris Herndon in the loss to Pitt. Richards broke Michael Irvin's freshman receiving records record last year and was named a freshman All-American at the end of the season.

Richards has dealt with injuries during the year but currently ranks as Miami's third-leading receiver with 439 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games.