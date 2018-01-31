Report: Michigan State to name Greg Ianni as interim athletic director

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan State is expected to name Greg Ianni as the school's interim athletic director, replacing Mark Hollis who retired last week.

Ianni has been a member of the Michigan State athletic department since 1993. A former baseball player at Michigan State, Ianni currently serves as the school's deputy athletic director.

Mark Hollis retired from his position as athletic director last week, following the sentencing of the school's former gymnastics trainer and team doctor, Larry Nassar. Nassar, who worked at Michigan State from 1997-2016 was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison after pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with children under the age of 16. Nassar was previously sentenced to 60 years for possession of child pornography.

Shortly following Hollis' retirement, a report from ESPN depicted a pattern of sexual and physical assaults within the Michigan State football and basketball programs.