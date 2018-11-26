Report: Mike Leach interested in return to Texas Tech, Dana Holgorsen a potential target

Kliff Kingsbury was fired as Texas Tech coach at on Sunday, and a man who formerly held that position is reportedly interested in taking the vacant job. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported Sunday that Mike Leach, currently the coach of Washington State, is not only a target of athletic director Kirby Hocutt but a name that a large group of donors is pushing Hocutt to hire.

"The people who are supporting him, it's not just one or two," an unnamed source told the Avalanche-Journal. "It's like a hoard of people and maybe eight or 10 that are like million-dollar-plus donors. It's some serious folks."

Leach was 84-42 at Texas Tech from 2000-09, going 11-2 in 2008 in a season in which the Red Raiders were in the thick of the national title hunt in November. He revolutionized not only the offense of the program but the entire Big 12 and beyond. His Air Raid offense set the tone for a decade of high-octane offenses that were born in the conference and eventually spread throughout the country.

Leach's tenure in Lubbock, Texas, came to a controversial end, however. He was suspended on Dec. 28, 2009, after he reportedly ordered wide receiver Adam James, the son of former SMU star Craig James, to stand in an equipment shed the day after suffering a concussion in practice. Leach was fired two days later.

Leach isn't the only high-profile target of Hocutt. The Avalanche-Journal also reports that the school intends to reach out to current West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen, who was a member of Leach's staff at Texas Tech from 2000-07. Holgorsen is 61-40 in eight seasons at West Virginia and would have clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game this year had the Mountaineers topped Oklahoma on Friday night.

The report states that there is nothing to suggest that Holgorsen is interested in the opening but that the school would consider gauging his interest.

Texas Tech went 5-7 in 2018, its third straight season finishing below .500.