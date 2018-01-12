Report: Navy's Ken Niumatalolo a 'serious candidate' for Arizona job
Niumatalolo has gone 84-48 in 10 seasons at Navy
Following the dismissal of Rich Rodriguez, Arizona is exploring its coaching options, and they reportedly include the option (offense) itself.
The Arizona Daily Star is reporting that Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is a "serious candidate" for the job in Tucson.
Ken Niumatalolo was unexpectedly absent from the Navy football offices [Friday], fueling strong speculation that he will be the next coach of the Arizona Wildcats.
Niumatalolo, a disciple of former UA coach Dick Tomey, is believed to be interviewing and is considered one of the finalists.
Now, if this all comes to fruition and Niumatalolo is brought on, it would certainly be an interesting hire. I've long been a proponent of programs in Power Five conferences that fall outside the top tier going to an option offense, writing earlier this season that another Pac-12 school was a perfect example of a program that should consider it. So, it's interesting that Arizona could be going this route with the new hire.
Of course, what's not clear is whether or not Niumatalolo would bring the same offense he currently runs at Navy to Arizona, or if he would customize it to fit the roster and talent in place. With Khalil Tate, the Wildcats have one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the country at their disposal already, but I don't know if he could withstand the pounding that an option QB takes compared to one in a typical spread offense.
It should be pointed out that this is not the first time Niumatalolo's name has come up for jobs elsewhere, as he interviewed for the BYU gig a few years ago before deciding to remain at Navy. The Daily Star also reports that former UCLA offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch has made "a strong impression" in the offices of the Arizona athletic department as well.
