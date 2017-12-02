Report: Nebraska calling recruits to inform them of pending Scott Frost hire

With all the attention on Tennessee's awful coaching search this week, one thing that's flown under the radar is how quiet things have been out of Nebraska.

Usually, that's for a reason and a good thing at that. Barring a surprise, it would appear the Cornhuskers are closing in on naming UCF's Scott Frost their new coach. Per Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has been calling recruits to tell them Frost has most of his new staff in place.

SOURCE: #Nebraska AD calling recruits and telling them Scott Frost has 90% of his staff in place, and they will be pleased. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 2, 2017

Given the sensitive nature of the report, Nebraska wouldn't be able to comment on that publicly even if it wanted to. Nevertheless, this did come out while UCF is on the field competing in the AAC Championship Game.

Frost was a former Huskers quarterback under legendary coach Tom Osborne. Even before Nebraska fired coach Mike Riley, there was a near universal feeling that the program would pursue Frost, who led UCF to a 12-0 regular season.

When asked about interest from Nebraska, Frost replied, "I'd be hurt if Nebraska wasn't interested in me. We're undefeated. I'm from there. When you win a lot, people are interested in you."