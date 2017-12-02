Report: Nebraska calling recruits to inform them of pending Scott Frost hire
Nebraska appears to have already closed on its replacement for Mike Riley
With all the attention on Tennessee's awful coaching search this week, one thing that's flown under the radar is how quiet things have been out of Nebraska.
Usually, that's for a reason and a good thing at that. Barring a surprise, it would appear the Cornhuskers are closing in on naming UCF's Scott Frost their new coach. Per Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has been calling recruits to tell them Frost has most of his new staff in place.
Given the sensitive nature of the report, Nebraska wouldn't be able to comment on that publicly even if it wanted to. Nevertheless, this did come out while UCF is on the field competing in the AAC Championship Game.
Frost was a former Huskers quarterback under legendary coach Tom Osborne. Even before Nebraska fired coach Mike Riley, there was a near universal feeling that the program would pursue Frost, who led UCF to a 12-0 regular season.
When asked about interest from Nebraska, Frost replied, "I'd be hurt if Nebraska wasn't interested in me. We're undefeated. I'm from there. When you win a lot, people are interested in you."
-
WATCH: TCU WR hauls in catch of the year
John Diarse's amazing one-handed grab pulled TCU to within three against Oklahoma
-
Ole Miss QB to explore transfer options
Patterson was the Rebels starting QB in 2017
-
TCU vs. Oklahoma pick, prediction
Expert picks and viewing information for the 2017 Big 12 Championship Game
-
Georgia vs. Auburn live stream, pick
The SEC Championship Game will serve as a play-in game to the College Football Playoff
-
Georgia vs. Auburn preview, pick
The SEC Championship Game will serve as a play-in game to the College Football Playoff
-
Conference championship game picks
All is on the line in these games during the final week of the 2017 college football seaso...
Add a Comment