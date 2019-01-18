Report: Northern Illinois taps alum from Ravens staff Thomas Hammock as next coach

Northern Illinois has reportedly decided to keep it in the family for its next head coaching hire, set to name Baltimore Ravens running backs coach Thomas Hammock as the replacement for Rod Carey.

Stadium's Brett McMurphy and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported the news, and while NIU did not confirm any details it did announce a press conference to introduce its next coach on Friday morning.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The 23rd Head Coach of @NIU_Football will be announced tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HgAyTldpXB — NIU Huskie Athletics (@NIUAthletics) January 18, 2019

Hammock, 37, has been the running backs coach for the Ravens since 2014, but prior to his NFL experience, he spent more than a decade as an assistant at the college ranks. He carried the title of assistant head coach and running backs coach at Wisconsin from 2011-13, leading a room that included the likes of Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon. That followed gigs at Minnesota, where he was eventually promoted to offensive coordinator, and a two-year stint as running backs coach at NIU from 2005-06.

Hammock was a 1,000-yard rusher during his sophomore and junior season when he played for the Huskies from 1999 to 2002.

Carey left the program last week when he was hired by Temple to replace Manny Diaz, who had only held that job for less than a month before returning to Miami as the Hurricanes new head coach. It was the end of a long run that started as an assistant in 2008 before he was promoted to replace Dave Doeren. In Carey's six years as a head coach, NIU won four division titles, two conference championships and was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 2013.