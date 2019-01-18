Report: Northern Illinois taps alum from Ravens staff Thomas Hammock as next coach
Hammock played and worked as an assistant for the Huskies
Northern Illinois has reportedly decided to keep it in the family for its next head coaching hire, set to name Baltimore Ravens running backs coach Thomas Hammock as the replacement for Rod Carey.
Stadium's Brett McMurphy and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported the news, and while NIU did not confirm any details it did announce a press conference to introduce its next coach on Friday morning.
Hammock, 37, has been the running backs coach for the Ravens since 2014, but prior to his NFL experience, he spent more than a decade as an assistant at the college ranks. He carried the title of assistant head coach and running backs coach at Wisconsin from 2011-13, leading a room that included the likes of Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon. That followed gigs at Minnesota, where he was eventually promoted to offensive coordinator, and a two-year stint as running backs coach at NIU from 2005-06.
Hammock was a 1,000-yard rusher during his sophomore and junior season when he played for the Huskies from 1999 to 2002.
Carey left the program last week when he was hired by Temple to replace Manny Diaz, who had only held that job for less than a month before returning to Miami as the Hurricanes new head coach. It was the end of a long run that started as an assistant in 2008 before he was promoted to replace Dave Doeren. In Carey's six years as a head coach, NIU won four division titles, two conference championships and was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 2013.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB transfers are making the sport better
Transferring is no longer a dirty word in college football, and that's for the best
-
Top 32 players for 2020 NFL Draft
It's never too early to take a look at college football's burgeoning stars
-
Twitter shaming is helping transfers
Two Big 12 quarterbacks earned freedom Wednesday thanks, at least in part, to Twitter
-
Report: Two Texas QBs plan to transfer
Sam Ehlinger took a firm hold of the starting job as a sophomore last season in Austin
-
Tosh Lupoi leaving for Cleveland
Lupoi is just the latest Alabama assistant to leave Tuscaloosa this month
-
OU won't restrict Kendall's eligibility
Oklahoma was initially aiming to prevent Kendall from immediate eligibility