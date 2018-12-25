Report: Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush plans to transfer from the Fighting Irish

Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush is transferring from the program, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy. Wimbush started four games for the undefeated No. 3 Fighting Irish, which will take on No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl semifinal on Saturday.

Wimbush threw for 719 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions this year through the air, adding 256 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He started the first three games of the season before being replaced for Ian Book. Wimbush played in place of the injured Book in the 42-13 win over Florida State on Nov. 10. He was the primary starter for coach Brian Kelly during the 2017 season, when he threw for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions and rushed for 803 yards and 14 touchdowns. He started 12 of Notre Dame's 13 games as a redshirt junior.

With a 12-3 record as a starter for Notre Dame, Wimbush will likely remain with the team through the College Football Playoff. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately as a redshirt senior if he transfers to an FBS school.

Notre Dame and Clemson will tee it up Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.