Report: Ohio State is discussing whether to name Ryan Day its 'coach-in-waiting'

Ohio State went 3-0 with Ryan Day as its interim head coach while Urban Meyer served his three-game suspension, and apparently, the Buckeyes' brass liked what it saw from him. According to The Athletic's Ari Wasserman, Ohio State is considering going so far as to name Day as its "coach-in-waiting."

A person close to the program told The Athletic that senior university officials have begun discussions about a "coach-in-waiting" arrangement, meaning he would be Meyer's eventual successor as Buckeyes coach. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are in progress. Day doesn't have any head-coaching experience but did have a three-game trial run as Ohio State's interim coach.

Now, what this means exactly is up for interpretation as these coach-in-waiting scenarios can get messy. Just ask Will Muschamp how being the coach-in-waiting at Texas worked out for him when he spent three seasons as the Longhorns defensive coordinator waiting for Mack Brown to retire. Muschamp is still waiting to be the coach at Texas. On the other hand, Jimbo Fisher receiving that designation while at Florida State as offensive coordinator under Bobby Bowden clearly worked out for him ... eventually.

The situation at Ohio State is a little different. Meyer did just serve a three-game suspension due to his actions -- or lack thereof -- in the wake of allegations of domestic abuse against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. There's no telling what may come next, if anything, out of the investigation into the Ohio State athletic department and how it handled the situation.

But Meyer is only 54 years old. It's hard to imagine he has plans to retire anytime soon, so if Ohio State makes Day its coach-in-waiting, how long will he have to wait? And if Ohio State keeps scoring points at the rate it has been this season, how long will other schools wait to make Day their coach-right-the-hell-now?