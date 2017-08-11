Report: Oklahoma State star WR James Washington has hernia, still plans to play

One of the best players in college football entering 2017 will be playing through pain to start the year.

Oklahoma State's James Washington played through abdominal pain during practice this week, and an ultrasound discovered an old hernia, according to Lauren Rew of 107.9/1230 in Tulsa. That comes on the heels of a tweet that was recently deleted from the podcast "Pardon My Take" that suggested Washington would be out for the first four games of the season.

Re @PardonMyTake, source tells me James Washington had ab pain; ultrasound discovered old hernia. No surgery now, will try to play thru it. — Lauren Rew (@Lauren_Rew) August 11, 2017

Washington, who along with quarterback Mason Rudolph and running back Justice Hill, is part of arguably the best set of returning offensive playmakers in the sport. The 6-foot, 204-pound senior from Stamford, Texas, racked up 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns on 71 receptions last season. He's scored 20 times and amassed more than 2,400 yards over the last two campaigns and was expected to repeat his success during his senior season.

Oklahoma State opens against Tulsa on Aug. 31 and also plays South Alabama and Pittsburgh in nonconference play before beginning its Big 12 slate. Oklahoma State will face TCU and Texas Tech in its first two Big 12 games to round out the month of September.