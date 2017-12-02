Report: Ole Miss letting star QB Shea Patterson explore transfer options
Patterson was the Rebels starting QB in 2017
NCAA penalties could cost Ole Miss more than just bowl games and scholarships. They might cost the Rebels a quarterback, too. In the wake of the NCAA's announcement of penalties against the Ole Miss football program, quarterback Shea Patterson has been granted permission to explore a transfer.
Now, to be clear, there's a difference between exploring a transfer and actually transferring. This news doesn't mean Patterson is out the door, but he is considering all his options. He's free to contact programs, and other schools can now contact him.
Also, since Patterson is not a senior, he won't be able to transfer without sitting out a season. If he did leave Ole Miss for an FBS school, he'd sit out the 2018 season and have two years of eligibility remaining in 2019 and 2020.
There shouldn't be any shortage of interested suitors for Patterson. He's a former five-star recruit that was rated the No. 1 quarterback in the 2016 class in 247's composite rankings. Patterson took over the starting job late in the 2016 season and threw for 880 yards and six touchdowns in three games. He opened the 2017 season as the starter and threw for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns before missing the final five games of the year with a knee injury.
-
WATCH: TCU WR hauls in catch of the year
John Diarse's amazing one-handed grab pulled TCU to within three against Oklahoma
-
Report: Nebraska preparing for Frost
Nebraska appears to have already closed on its replacement for Mike Riley
-
TCU vs. Oklahoma pick, prediction
Expert picks and viewing information for the 2017 Big 12 Championship Game
-
Georgia vs. Auburn live stream, pick
The SEC Championship Game will serve as a play-in game to the College Football Playoff
-
Georgia vs. Auburn preview, pick
The SEC Championship Game will serve as a play-in game to the College Football Playoff
-
Conference championship game picks
All is on the line in these games during the final week of the 2017 college football seaso...
Add a Comment