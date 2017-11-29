Report: Oregon State to name Washington co-OC Jonathan Smith as next coach
Smith, a former OSU quarterback, is Washington's co-offensive coordinator
Oregon State is reportedly expected to name Jonathan Smith as its next head coach. The Oregonian, citing multiple sources, says a formal announcement is expected soon.
Smith, 38, was a four-year starter at quarterback for Oregon State from 1998-2001, leading the Beavers to an 11-1 record and Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame during the 2000 season. He also served as a graduate assistant from 2002-03 before starting his career as an offensive assistant at Idaho, Montana and Boise State.
Smith is currently the co-offensive coordinator for Washington, where he has been working for Chris Petersen since 2014.
