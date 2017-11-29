Report: Penn State OC Joe Moorhead tabbed as Mississippi State's next coach
Moorhead will replace Dan Mullen, who left to become the coach at Florida
Just two days after Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen left the program after nine seasons to take the same job at Florida, the Bulldogs have his successor lined up.
Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will be MSU's next coach, according to multiple reports, first from Brett McMurphy. There has been no announcement yet from Mississippi State, but McMurphy reports the deal is expected to be completed in the next couple of days.
Moorhead just finished his second season as Penn State's offensive coordinator. The Nittany Lions ranked second in the Big Ten with 41.6 points per game, surpassing the 37.6 points per game averaged in Moorhead's first season.
Prior to coaching in Happy Valley, Moorhead was the coach of the Fordham Rams out of the FCS from 2012-15 where he compiled a 38-13 record and took the team to three consecutive berths in the FCS playoffs. He is known for his creative play calling and helped Penn State running back Saquon Barkley become one of the most electrifying offensive weapons in all of college football.
The reported hiring of Moorhead completes a busy but effective couple of days for Mississippi State. Mullen was arguably the program's greatest coach in history with a 69-46 record over nine seasons. Mullen briefly led the Bulldogs to a No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff Rankings in 2014. That season, Mississippi State finished 10-3 and made an appearance in the Orange Bowl.
Losing that type of coach at a place so historically hard to win at in the SEC could have been a task that at best was daunting and at worst impossible. Yet Mississippi State reportedly gathered a solid list of candidates that included Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who is also a former assistant at MSU.
Moorhead doesn't have deep ties to SEC country, but it's important to note that Mullen didn't either when he took over the program. Mullen followed coach Urban Meyer from Bowling Green to Utah and Florida before taking the job in Starkville. Mullen also previously held jobs at Wagner, Columbia, Syracuse and Notre Dame. Moorhead has past coaching experience at Pitt, Georgetown, Akron and UConn.
