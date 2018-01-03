Report: President Trump to attend national title game between Alabama and Georgia
The game will be played in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 7
President of the United States Donald Trump will be in attendance on Monday for the CFP National Championship when Alabama plays Georgia, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. The game will be played at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened up as the home of the Falcons this year.
The game promises to feature plenty of celebrity appearances, including Kendrick Lamar, who will be playing the inaugural title game halftime show. There's also a decent chance that Migos will be in attendance, after they ended up down on the field in Georgia gear after the Bulldogs' 54-48 win in a thriller over Oklahoma.
Trump will be hosted by Nick Ayers -- who serves as Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff -- and his wife Jaime. Trump won both Georgia and Alabama in the 2016 Presidential Election, although Senator Roy Moore lost his seat in the Alabaman Senate to Doug Jones after being endorsed by Trump.
There's no word from Trump on what team he's supporting, but he'll undoubtedly be in very famous company watching the game.
