Report: Rising star DC Alex Grinch to join Ohio State as co-defensive coordinator

Ohio State is expected to use its 10th assistant position on bringing in one of the top defensive coaches in the country. According to multiple reports -- including ESPN's Chris Low -- Alex Grinch has agreed to join Urban Meyer's staff as co-defensive coordinator.

Grinch has been the defensive coordinator at Washington State for the last three seasons, improving a group that had previously ranked near the bottom of the Pac-12 prior to his arrival in Pullman. This past season, the Cougars ranked No. 4 nationally in third-down defense and finished second in the Pac-12 in total defense.

Prior to Washington State, Grinch, 37, was the safeties coach at Missouri. He played his college football at Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, and the ESPN report noted that this move gets both Grinch and his wife closer to their families.

In April 2017, the NCAA approved the addition of another assistant coach for every FBS team. The additional position will be officially available to college football programs until Jan. 9, but most schools have begun the process of lining up commitments to get those coaches to work as soon as they can.