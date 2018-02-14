Report: Stanford's projected starting QB K.J. Costello out for spring with hip injury

Spring football is about to pick up for college football teams around the country. Accompanying this time of year is injury news. Unfortunately for Stanford, that news comes at the quarterback position.

Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated reports that K.J. Costello will be held out of spring drills with a hip injury. Stanford has not commented officially on Costello's status.

Costello made 11 game appearances last year and took over the starting job midseason. By the end of the year, Costello gave the Cardinal offense a competent passing attack to offset the focus on star running back Bryce Love. In all, Costello threw for 1,573 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. His primary target down the field was lengthy pass-catcher JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who had a team-best 781 receiving yards and nine scores.

Last month, Keller Chryst announced he would pursue a transfer as a graduate student. That leaves Stanford thin at quarterback for the spring, but Costello should be healthy in time for the start of the 2018 season.