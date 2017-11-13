Report: Tennessee interested in New York Jets DC Kacy Rodgers as candidate

Now that Tennessee has officially moved on from Butch Jones, the school can begin putting together the list of candidates and move forward with the hiring process. Speculation about that list of candidates is well under way, and on Monday, it was reported out of New York that Tennessee has expressed interest in Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers.

Rodgers played on three SEC Championship teams during his four-year run with the Vols (1988-91) as a linebacker and defensive end. According to the New York Daily News, it hasn't been decided yet if Rodgers, 48, will interview for the job.

Though Rodgers' career has included college football stops, he's been an NFL assistant since the 2003 season. After coaching the defensive line for the Dallas Cowboys (2003-07) and Miami Dolphins (2008-14), Rodgers was hired by Todd Bowles to be the Jets' defensive coordinator.