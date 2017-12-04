Reports: UCF moving on from Kevin Sumlin, interviewing Toledo coach Jason Candle

Update: The coaching carousel can move fast. Just as quickly as he reportedly emerged as a frontrunner for the UCF job, Kevin Sumlin is now reportedly out of the running per Brandon Helwig of Rivals.com. Ryan Ryan Bass of CBS Tampa and Football Scoop report that Toledo coach Jason Candle is expected to interview for the job.

Original story

On Saturday, UCF lost its coach Scott Frost to Nebraska. It was a move anticipated for some time, even if it went down quietly behind the scenes until the Knights' appearance and win in the AAC Championship Game over Memphis. Nebraska is Frost's alma mater and in the end, it was impossible for him to say no to home (and a seven-year, $35 million deal).

According to UCF athletic director Danny White, UCF knew a change was coming, allowing it to get a head start on its own coaching search. That search is reportedly focusing in on a recently fired coach. Per Ryan Bass of CBS Tampa, the Knights have been in talks with former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin about filling the void Frost leaves behind.

Source: #UCF is engaged in discussions with former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin. He’s their top target to succeed Scott Frost. No agreement has been reached, but talks are ongoing. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) December 3, 2017

Sumlin was fired from A&M this season after going 7-5 and 51-26 in six seasons at College Station. He was briefly connected to the vacancy at Arizona State, but it appears the Sun Devils are leaning towards long-time NFL coach and ESPN personality Herm Edwards. Sumlin's name has also popped up in the coaching searches at Tennessee and Florida State.

Sumlin fell short of expectations at A&M, especially after his huge debut in 2012 when quarterback Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy, but by no means was Sumlin a disaster for the Aggies as he never posted a losing season and went 3-2 in bowl games.

Sumlin's buyout from A&M is $10.4 million and is to be paid in full.

If he were to take the UCF job, and by no means is that a done deal, he would inherit an incredible situation. Nearly all of the key contributors in the Knights' No. 1 scoring offense will be back next season, setting up the chance for any coach to win immediately. In many ways, it brings to mind the situation Charlie Strong inherited when he was fired from Texas and landed at South Florida.

UCF might not be a Power Five job, but it is a good job and Sumlin, should he land there, would have a chance to win right away.