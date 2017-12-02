Reports: UCF's Scott Frost agrees to deal to become Nebraska's next coach

Scott Frost is going home. The current coach at UCF has reportedly agreed to a deal with Nebraska to take over the program with a seven-year, $35 million contract, according to USA Today and Brett McMurphy.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has been calling recruits to tell them Frost has most of his new staff in place, according to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.

SOURCE: #Nebraska AD calling recruits and telling them Scott Frost has 90% of his staff in place, and they will be pleased. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 2, 2017

Chris Vannini of The Athletic added that Moos has called a meeting for Sunday, presumably to inform the staff and team of the news.

Given the sensitive nature of the reports, Nebraska wouldn't be able to comment on that publicly even if it wanted to. Nevertheless, all of this was leaked while UCF is on the field competing in the AAC Championship Game, which it won 62-55 in dramatic fashion in double overtime against Memphis.

Frost was a former Huskers quarterback under legendary coach Tom Osborne. Even before Nebraska fired coach Mike Riley, there was a near universal feeling that the program would pursue Frost, who led UCF to a 12-0 regular season. The turnaround from 0-12 to 12-0 in two years is the quickest of its kind in major college football history.

When asked about interest from Nebraska, Frost replied, "I'd be hurt if Nebraska wasn't interested in me. We're undefeated. I'm from there. When you win a lot, people are interested in you."

Frost will be the first person since Frank Solich to both play and coach at Nebraska.