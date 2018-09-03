Report: Washington's preseason All-American lineman out an extended period of time

Washington star offensive tackle Trey Adams didn't make the trip to Atlanta to take on Auburn last weekend in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game because of a back injury, and the Huskies will reportedly be without their preseason All-American for several more games.

The Seattle Times reported Monday that the 6-foot-8, 316-pounder will miss a significant amount of time and could miss the entire season.

Adams was first-team All-Pac 12 in 2016 and was well on his way to repeating the feat early in 2017, but a torn ACL caused him to miss the final six games of the season. After getting the medical clearance prior to fall camp, he was expected to be a big part of the Huskies offense in 2018 heading into the season-opener.

Coach Chris Petersen said after the loss to Auburn that the back injury popped up during game week.

"We're getting the doctors to look at him and figure it out. It could be (a long term injury), might not be. I don't know." he said in the press conference after the Auburn game. "He practiced his tail on Monday and was rocking and rolling, and then he wasn't."

The Times reports that the senior would consider taking a redshirt to come back to Washington in 2019.

The Huskies (0-1) host North Dakota on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.