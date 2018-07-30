Reports: 14 title rings, five pairs of Jordans stolen from Nebraska coach Scott Frost's new home

As the 2018 football season approaches, Nebraska coach Scott Frost not only has to deal with high expectations from Cornhuskers fans but apparently area burglars, too.

As Omaha's KETV and the Lincoln Journal Star's Riley Johnson reported Monday, 14 championship rings were among $165,000 worth of items stolen from Frost's new Nebraska home over the weekend.

Police reported that the burglar -- or burglars -- entered Frost's home "through an unlocked garage door," per KETV. The house was being renovated at the time, so "no one was living there" and "only a few boxes were inside."

Those few boxes, however, apparently included two Huskers championship rings, two UCF championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings and five pairs of Oregon Ducks Air Jordans -- all items that were stolen.

As Johnson reported, police are still in search of Frost's property and ask that anyone who sees the memorabilia for sale call 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Declared a national champion as the coach for UCF's undefeated 2017 season, the 43-year-old Frost was hired as Nebraska's coach in December 2017, reigniting hope amid Cornhuskers fans. A former NFL safety, he was on staff with the Ducks from 2009-15 before spending two seasons leading the Knights.

Frost had been receiving a king's welcome in his return to Lincoln. Not so much this weekend.