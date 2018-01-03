Reports: Arizona considering firing Rich Rodriguez amid misconduct allegations
Rodriguez was reportedly investigated during the 2017 season
Rich Rodriguez is facing a potential ouster at Arizona, according to USA Today's Dan Wolken.
Arizona is reportedly "weighing whether to fire" Rodriguez with a decision expected soon. The Wildcats lost four of their last five games this season, but the report indicates that an off-field allegation regarding workplace conduct is also a part of the university's decision.
According to USA Today, a former administrative assistant has threatened to file a lawsuit against Rodriguez after an outside investigation by the school into an allegation of workplace misconduct found no wrongdoing on the part of the Arizona coach. Rodriguez reportedly "cooperated fully" with the investigation, but if the lawsuit is filed, officials are worried that "it could bring significant negative publicity, particularly in the current national environment."
Arizona and Rodriguez's attorney did offer comment to USA Today regarding the report. Rodriguez, 54, has a 45-35 record in six seasons as the Wildcats coach, leading the team to five bowl games and one Pac-12 South title since arriving in Tucson. He was on Dennis Dodd's hot seat rankings to begin the 2017 season, though his status cooled due in large part to the emergence of quarterback Khalil Tate.
