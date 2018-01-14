Reports: Arizona set to hire ex-Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin to lead Wildcats
Sumlin went 51-26 in six seasons at Texas A&M but could never get over the hump
Kevin Sumlin was not out of work for long. Just over six weeks after Sumlin was canned by Texas A&M, he is set to become Arizona's next coach.
NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt first shared that Sumlin was headed to Arizona, a report soon confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman.
Navy confirmed that its coach Ken Niumatalolo was returning to the Midshipmen to start his 11th season earlier Sunday. Niumatalolo was reportedly considered a strong candidate to replace Rich Rodriguez, who was fired this month amid allegations of misconduct. Rodriguez was 43-35 in six seasons with the Wildcats and had a budding star quarterback in Khalil Tate.
After going 35-17 at Houston over four seasons, Sumlin was hired by Texas A&M in 2012, the Aggies' inaugural year in the SEC. He went 11-2 during that season coaching Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.\
However, Sumlin never matched that success again at TAMU, losing five games in each of his last four seasons in College Station, Texas, and never finishing better than fourth in the SEC West since that first campaign. Sumlin's Aggies were particularly known for slides late in the season, going just 4-11 against conference opponents faced in November from 2013-17.
Interestingly enough, Arizona travels to Houston in Week 2 of the 2018 season, marking Sumlin's first return to Houston as a coach since taking the Texas A&M job. Sumlin's name was also floated in connection to the opening at Arizona State before the Sun Devils eventually hired former NFL coach and ESPN commentator Herm Edwards.
