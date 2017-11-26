Reports: Arizona State fires Todd Graham as head coach after six seasons

Todd Graham has been let go at Arizona State after six years leading the Sun Devils football program, according to multiple reports.

Arizona State went 7-5 in 2017 and its 6-3 conference record was good enough for a second place finish in the Pac-12 South. In six years as the Sun Devils coach, Graham went 46-31 with a 31-23 record in conference play, one division title (2013) and two 10-win seasons (2013, 2014). According to SunDevilSource.com, Graham is not expected to coach the team's bowl game and an interim coach will be named on Sunday.

After Arizona State beat Arizona 42-30 in the Territorial Cup on Saturday, fans noticed Graham, 4-2 in the rivalry series against the Wildcats, taking unusually more time to soak in the atmosphere from the field. According to a 247Sports report, athletic director Ray Anderson set a meeting for Sunday morning shortly after the game.

Todd Graham held up an extra long fork after a very meaningful Territorial Cup victory. pic.twitter.com/TSDuIyUHr7 — Rob Werner (@robwerner28) November 26, 2017

Though never considered one of the top contenders in the Chip Kelly sweepstakes, Arizona State was mentioned as a potential landing spot for Kelly prior to UCLA announcing the hire over the weekend. In choosing to move on from Graham, Arizona State will look to make a hire that will keep the program competitive as the former two-time Pac-10/12 Coach of the Year joins the division for 2018.