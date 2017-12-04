Reports: Arkansas to name Houston AD Hunter Yurachek to same position

The new look Arkansas athletic department appears to be taking shape, and reportedly will be led by an innovative, forward-thinking athletic director.

FootballScoop.com reported Monday afternoon and the Houston Chronicle confirmed that University of Houston athletic director Hunter Yurachek will step down and take the same role with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas fired former AD Jeff Long on Nov. 15.

Yurachek had been with Houston since February 2014, and in the role of AD since April 2015. His time there coincided with the rise of the Cougar program into a Group of Five power, the hiring of former coach Tom Herman and an appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl following the 2015 season. Prior to his time at Houston, he spent four years as the AD at Coastal Carolina -- where he was named the 2014 Under Armour FCS Athletic Director of the Year in 2014.

Yuracheck's first order of business will be to find a new head football coach. The Razorbacks fired Bret Bielema on Nov. 24, immediately following a 48-45 loss to Missouri on Black Friday. The program is coming off a 4-8 season, 1-7 mark in SEC play and needs to re-establish itself as one that thrives with exotic offenses and recruits heavily in Texas.

The news that Yuracheck will be the new AD at Houston also suggests that coaches like SMU's Chad Morris and Memphis' Mike Norvell are, in fact, two of the leading candidates for the job -- which sources told CBS Sports on Sunday night. Yuracheck is familiar with what Morris has been able to do at SMU since both are in the Lone Star State, and the Cougars and Norvell's Tigers see each other every year in the American Athletic Conference West division.