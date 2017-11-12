Reports: Butch Jones out as Tennessee's head coach

Butch Jones has reportedly told his staff that he is out as Tennessee's head coach, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman.

BREAKING Butch Jones is out as #Vols head coach, source tells me. He just informed his staff. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 12, 2017

A team meeting has been scheduled for early this afternoon for Jones to address the current players, according to GoVols247. On Saturday night, Tennessee lost 50-17 at Missouri to fall to 4-6 overall with home games against LSU and Vanderbilt left on the schedule, but still without a win in conference play.

Brady Hoke will be promoted to interim head coach to lead the team for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN.

Can confirm reports that Tennessee has fired Butch Jones and Brady Hoke will serve as interim coach remainder of the season. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 12, 2017

Jones is officially under contract through Feb. 28, 2021, and according to the USA Today Sports coaches' contract database, the cost of letting Jones and all of his assistants go at the end of the season could add up to about $13.89 million. Ever since back-to-back home losses to Georgia and South Carolina earlier this season, it has seemed likely that Tennessee would move in a different direction at the end of the year. Now Tennessee can officially join rival Florida on the coaching carousel in the pursuit of its next head coach.

Jones has gone 34-27 in five seasons with the Vols, including a 14-24 record in SEC play. Tennessee entered the 2017 season coming off back-to-back nine-win years and top-25 finishes but sits at just 4-6 with two games remaining in 2017.

