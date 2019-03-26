Reports: Clemson starting WR Amari Rodgers suffers knee injury during spring practice
Rodgers is one of Clemson's more productive returning wideouts
Clemson's offense figures to be loaded again coming off its national championship season. However, it might be down one star wide receiver for the foreseeable future, and perhaps longer.
Junior receiver Amari Rodgers suffered a leg injury during Monday's practice, a school source confirmed the Post and Courier. TigerNet also reported that Rodgers had to be carried off the field with the injury. Both outlets noted that the fear is Rodgers injured his ACL. While the exact diagnosis of the injury has not yet been confirmed, Rodgers posted a cryptic tweet that he would be "back better than ever."
Depending on the nature of the injury, Clemson could be down one of its most productive wideouts from last season for an extended period of time. Rodgers, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross all caught more than 50 passes last season for a combined 25 touchdowns. Rodgers, whose father is Tennessee assistant coach Tee Martin, has been a reliable weapon out of the slot and in special teams. He was an Honorable Mention All-ACC selection a season ago.
