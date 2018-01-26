Reports: Dan Enos departing from Michigan early to join Alabama coaching staff

Dan Enos, the former Central Michigan head coach who agreed to be an offensie assistant at Michigan last month after a three-season stint as Arkansas' offensive coordinator, has reportedly accepted a job on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama.

Enos was introduced by Michigan as a part of Jim Harbaugh's staff just a few weeks ago, though the specifics of his role were not yet defined. On Thursday, both Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports and FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman were reporting that Enos will rejoin Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa as an associate head coach/quarterbacks coach.

Enos' time as a Michigan State quarterback overlapped with Saban's stint as a defensive coordinator in East Lansing from 1983-87, and the two coaches have plenty of familiarity as SEC West foes over the last three seasons. Nick Saban's move to hire Enos pairs with his efforts to replace Brian Daboll, who left to take a job with the Buffalo Bills. While Enos will hold an associate head coach title, he will reportedly report to new offensive coordinator Mike Locksley as part of Alabama's reshuffled offensive staff.