Reports: Dave Doeren turns down Tennessee to remain with NC State

The wheels of the Tennessee coaching search keep spinning, and NC State coach Dave Doeren won't be hopping on board.

According to Pete Thamel of Sports Illustrated and other outlets, Doeren has chosen to remain in Raleigh, North Carolina, as the head coach of the Wolfpack after the Vols came calling to gauge his interest. Doeren listened to Tennessee's offer on Wednesday and turned around Thursday to remain at NC State after the Wolfpack reportedly upped their contract extension offer.

Source: Dave Doeren is staying at NC State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2017

Doeren led NC State to an 8-4 record and a 6-2 mark in the ACC in 2017, finished second in the Atlantic division and had the Wolfpack ranked has high as 14th in the AP Top 25 in Week 9 after a 6-1 start to open the season.

It's just another swing and miss by Tennessee athletic director John Currie in the seemingly never-ending coaching search to replace Butch Jones.

The Jon Gruden #GRUMORS were nothing more than that, and the fans rose up to prevent Currie from signing current Ohio State defensive coordinator and former Rutgers coach Greg Schiano to the head coaching job. Duke's David Cutcliffe chose to stay home and retire with the Blue Devils, while Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy didn't take the bait and Currie couldn't get a deal done with Purdue's Jeff Brohm.

Where the Vols will turn next is anybody's guess.