Reports: Florida DE Cece Jefferson undergoes 'significant' shoulder surgery

Florida's defensive end Cece Jefferson could have left Gainesville for the NFL last season, but instead decided to return for his senior season. Now it appears the beginning of that final year could be in jeopardy.

Jefferson underwent "significant" shoulder surgery earlier this week and could be out a minimum of four months, according to ESPN and The Gainesville Sun. That would put Jefferson's return at mid-August during fall camp.

Jefferson, who led the Gators in sacks last season with 4.5, suffered the injury during Florida's spring game on Saturday.

While the injury itself is already a big deal for Jefferson and Florida, the timing is a bit more problematic than you might think for an offseason surgery. While Jefferson may be entering his senior season, he's also entering his first year under a new coaching staff. Dan Mullen has taken over for Jim McElwain, and he's brought Todd Grantham with him to run the defense. Jefferson had served as a defensive end in Florida's 4-3 scheme, but Grantham runs a 3-4 and Jefferson will be transitioning to an edge rusher role, lining up at both end and outside linebacker.

Even if he doesn't miss game time due to the injury, the time off could affect his progress in adapting to the new role.