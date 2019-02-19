Reports: Former North Carolina coach Larry Fedora joining Texas staff as offensive analyst

Larry Fedora will reportedly enter the 2019 season in a new place with a new role. Horns247 is reporting that Fedora will be joining coach Tom Herman's staff this coming season as an offensive analyst. Anwar Richardson of Orange Bloods was first to report the move earlier in the day.

North Carolina parted ways with Fedora on Nov. 25 after a disappointing home loss in overtime to rival NC State sealed a second straight nine-loss season for the Tar Heels. The school moved quickly to hire former Longhorns and Tar Heels coach Mack Brown as the replacement, with Fedora reaching an agreement with the school for compensation over the remaining four years of his contract. Fedora compiled 45-43 record across seven seasons with the Tar Heels, most notably leading the 2015 team to the ACC Championship Game and coaching more than a handful of future pros on the offensive side of the ball, including 2017 No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky.

Stylistically, Fedora's offensive principles align with Herman and the regional fit is perfect for a College Station native with plenty of experience in the state.

Fedora's head coaching career started at the high school level in Texas prior to a six-season stint as an assistant coach at Baylor and then a trip around the country that included Air Force, Middle Tennessee and Florida before landing as Mike Gundy's offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State in 2005. After three seasons in Stillwater, Fedora was named head coach at Southern Miss and led the Golden Eagles to a Conference USA title before taking over at UNC in 2012.

According to the report from 247Sports, Herman is also interested bringing on former Kansas coach David Beaty in an analyst role. That move is still pending and is being held up by a contract issue with Kansas.