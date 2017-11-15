Jeff Long out as Arkansas athletic director, Julie Cromer Peoples named interim

Update: Arkansas confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that athletic director Jeff Long will not be returning. A statement by UA said that Long is out effective immediately and that associate AD Julie Cromer Peoples will serve as interim AD. The school also states it will honor the provisions of Long's contract, which runs through 2022.

"The decision to change leadership in our Athletics Department is not an easy one, and was made after great deliberation, discussion and thought, after consultation with the Board of Trustees and President Bobbitt," the statement read. "Since coming to Fayetteville in 2008, Jeff has led our department with character and integrity and helped move us forward in so many ways. However, over the past year, Jeff has lost the support of many of our fans, alumni, key supporters, and members of the university leadership, support that I believe is critical in our pursuit of excellence.

"I want to thank Jeff for his commitment and service t our University and to the State of Arkansas and, on behalf of the Razorback Family, I want to wish Jeff and his family all the best in the future.

Original story

While the verdict is still out whether Bret Bielema will be Arkansas' football coach next year, it appears Bielema's boss will not be back.

According to multiple reports, including Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Jeff Long will not return as Arkansas' athletic director. An announcement is set for Wednesday. Football Scoop notes that Long's contract includes a $100,000 buyout.

Long has been Arkansas' AD since 2008 when he replaced the legendary Frank Broyles. Up until recently, he's been portrayed as one of the top ADs in college athletics. Just two years ago in 2015, Long was named Athletic Director of the Year by the SportsBusiness Journal. Long also served a tenure as the first chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee from 2014-15.

However, Long's history with hiring football coaches has turned out to be a bad trend. Long fired former coach Bobby Petrino in spring of 2012 following the coach's motorcycle accident in which it was revealed he was also having an affair with a female staff member. Long then hired longtime coach John L. Smith as the acting coach for the season and the Razorbacks, thought of as a trendy SEC West dark horse, stumbled to 4-8.

Long then hired Bret Bielema from Wisconsin. Bielema had gone 68-24 in seven seasons leading the Badgers and earned two Rose Bowl appearances. However, Bielema has gone 29-32 in Fayetteville, including 4-6 this season.

Long's reported departure is big news, but he is not the first high-profile AD to leave his post. In September, Nebraska fired Shawn Eichorst amid problems with the football and basketball programs.