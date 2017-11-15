Reports: Jeff Long out as Arkansas athletic director

Long was in his ninth year running Razorbacks' athletics

While the verdict is still out whether Bret Bielema will be Arkansas' football coach next year, it appears Bielema's boss will not be back. 

According to multiple reports, including Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Jeff Long will not return as Arkansas' athletic director. Long's contract was up in June 2018. An announcement is set for Wednesday. Football Scoop notes that Long's contract includes a $100,000 buyout.

Long has been Arkansas' AD since 2008. Just two years ago in 2015, Long was named Athletic Director of the Year by the SportsBusiness Journal. Long also served a tenure as the chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee. 

