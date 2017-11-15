Reports: Jeff Long out as Arkansas athletic director
Long was in his ninth year running Razorbacks' athletics
While the verdict is still out whether Bret Bielema will be Arkansas' football coach next year, it appears Bielema's boss will not be back.
According to multiple reports, including Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Jeff Long will not return as Arkansas' athletic director. Long's contract was up in June 2018. An announcement is set for Wednesday. Football Scoop notes that Long's contract includes a $100,000 buyout.
Long has been Arkansas' AD since 2008. Just two years ago in 2015, Long was named Athletic Director of the Year by the SportsBusiness Journal. Long also served a tenure as the chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee.
CBS Sports will update this story shortly ...
-
College football expert picks, Week 12
Barrett Sallee is cashing on 67 percent of his best bets and gives 3 strong picks for Week...
-
Cover 3: Coordinators ready for big time
These coordinators are ready for their own gigs, plus what is happening in Austin?
-
College football Week 12 best bets
This week's best bets include Michigan-Wisconsin, Navy-Notre Dame and UAB-Florida
-
Fornelli 50: Concerns for Georgia
The Fornelli 50 ranks teams based on nothing but their performance in 2017
-
Week 12 SEC odds, picks, lines
There's money to be made in Week 12 in the SEC
-
Judging the rankings: Clemson overrated
Clemson deserves to be No. 2 in the college football rankings because it beat 5-4 Georgia...
Add a Comment