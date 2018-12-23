Reports: Kendal Briles expected to join Florida State staff as offensive coordinator

Houston offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is expected to take the same position at Florida State, according to multiple reports. Bruce Feldman of the Athletic tweeted on Saturday evening that Briles had resigned from his position following the Cougars' 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl and was expected to join the Seminoles. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg later reported that Briles' move to Florida State had been likely for "several weeks."

Florida State has not yet announced the hire. Offensive coordinator Walt Bell was hired away earlier in December to coach UMass.

Briles just completed his first season at Houston, and was previously connected to the open job at Texas State, which eventually went to former West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. Briles then agreed to a three-year deal to stay as Houston's OC worth $2.1 million, per the Houston Chronicle, which would have made him the highest-paid assistant at a non-Power Five program. Houston ranked sixth nationally with 43.9 points per game this past season despite a season-ending injury to quarterback D'Eriq King.

Prior to his stint at Houston, Briles was the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic under coach Lane Kiffin in 2017. The Owls posted a top-10 offense in points per game and total offense. From 2008-16, he was an assistant for his father, Art Briles, at Baylor. Though Briles was part of a coaching staff that turned the Bears into a Big 12 power, he exited in the fallout of a widespread sexual assault scandal that involved multiple members of the football team.