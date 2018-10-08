Reports: Mike Stoops out as Oklahoma defensive coordinator following Texas loss

Multiple sources have reported Sunday night that Mike Stoops is no longer Oklahoma's defensive coordinator. As of now, there's no word on whether Stoops was fired, or if he perhaps resigned.

Source confirmed to The Oklahoman: Mike Stoops out as #Sooners DC (first reported by @jhale24) — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) October 8, 2018

Source very close to program confirms Mike Stoops is out as DC. Don't know yet if it was resignation or dismissal. #Sooners — Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) October 8, 2018

Whatever the method, the decision comes on the heels of Oklahoma losing to Texas 48-45 on Saturday, which was the latest in a long line of poor performances from Oklahoma's defense. These performances were covered up by the explosive, high-scoring Oklahoma offense led by Kyler Murray this season, and Baker Mayfield last year.

Following Oklahoma's loss to the Longhorns, its defense ranks 52nd nationally in yards allowed per play (5.29), but it's been the defense's inability to get off the field that has been the killer. The Sooners defense ranks 98th in the country in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert 42.4 percent of its third downs. In the red zone, things have been even worse, as Oklahoma's opponents have scored points in 100 percent of their red zone possessions. That includes a touchdown-allowed rate of 85.7 percent, which ranks 124th in the country, tied with the likes of Rice and UAB.

But it's not just the stats, it's also the overall performance against good teams. Last season, the Sooners defense allowed 27.1 points per game, which wasn't good but it wasn't awful, either. However, against winning teams, that number spiked to 31.9 points per game. The story hasn't been any different in 2018, as the Sooners have allowed 27.3 points per game overall and 34 points per game against winning teams.

Stoops has been Oklahoma's defensive coordinator since the 2012 season. He's the brother of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.There has been no word on who will replace Stoops in his role at this time. Oklahoma is off this weekend, but plays at TCU on Oct. 20.