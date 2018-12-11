Reports: Nick Saban to promote Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos to offensive coordinator

Alabama has been on the lookout for a new offensive coordinator since Mike Locksley left to become the coach at Maryland. It didn't have to look far. Football Scoop and AL.com are reporting that coach Nick Saban is expected to promote quarterbacks coach and associate head coach Dan Enos to oversee the offense. Alabama has not yet confirmed the reports or announced a successor to Locksley.

However, this move would make sense should it come to fruition. In his first year at Alabama, Enos directly oversaw the development of quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, a Heisman finalist and longtime favorite for the award, and backup Jalen Hurts, who famously entered the SEC Championship Game to lead a come-from-behind victory over Georgia. Tagovailoa finished the season with a 202.3 passer rating, which was second-highest nationally behind Heisman winner Kyler Murray and still better than Baker Mayfield's rating a season ago (198.92) when he won the Heisman.

Enos also has a long history of calling offenses. He was previously the offensive coordinator for three seasons at Arkansas. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Central Michigan for five seasons, where he compiled a 26-36 record. He's also called the offenses for North Dakota State and Missouri State, among others.

This would be Alabama's fourth different OC in as many seasons, with Lane Kiffin, Brian Daboll and Locksley taking different jobs. However, Enos is a well-regarded offensive mind who has already shown he can coach up the Tide's quarterbacks.