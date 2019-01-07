Reports: Ohio State to hire Greg Mattison from Michigan, replace Greg Schiano as defensive coordinator

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is getting kicked up another notch this offseason with the Buckeyes taking an assistant from the Wolverines. Ohio State will reportedly hire Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison as its new defensive coordinator, according to 247Sports, which is also reporting that OSU will not retain Greg Schiano for that post. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also reported Mattison's move to Columbus.

The Buckeyes recently lost co-defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to Oklahoma. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reports that former San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley will join Mattison as the program's co-defensive coordinator.

Mattison has ties to former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. The two were on staff together at Notre Dame during the late 1990s, and Meyer brought Mattison to Florida to be his co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach from 2005-07. While Meyer is no longer coaching at Ohio State, you have to think he played a role in bringing Mattison to Columbus, Ohio, to help out with the transition to Ryan Day as head coach.

Considering Mattison celebrated his 69th birthday in November 2018, it's hard to imagine he plans on being Ohio State's defensive coordinator for the next decade.

Mattison had worked at Michigan since 2011. He coordinated the Wolverines' defense for four seasons and was retained by Jim Harbaugh as a defensive line coach when he was hired in 2015. His defensive lines at Michigan were some of the best in the country the last few years, and he'll look to transform an Ohio State unit that has plenty of talent but didn't play up to it for most of the season.

Mattison previously coordinated defenses under Harbaugh's father at Western Michigan from 1985-86, coached Michigan's defensive line from 1992-94 and was the defensive coordinator of the Wolverines from 1995-96.

Schiano had coordinated defenses at Ohio State since 2016 after a three years away from college and the NFL. He was nearly hired to serve as the coach at Tennessee until fan outrage forced the Volunteers to backtrack and change their mind. It was reported last year that Schiano had an opportunity to leave the Buckeyes for the same job under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots, only for him to turn down that role.

His defense at Ohio State was a let down in 2018. The Buckeyes gave up 49 points in the loss to Purdue on Oct. 20, allowed Maryland to average 8.63 yards per play in the overtime win on Nov. 17 and finished 10th in the Big Ten in total defense at 403.4 yards per game.