Reports: Oregon expected to hire Boise State defensive coordinator to same position

Oregon abruptly parted ways with defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt earlier this month, and has reportedly found a replacement. According to Dave Southorn of the Idaho Statesman, Ducks coach Mario Cristobal is expected to hire Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos to the position. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic confirmed the report on Twitter. Avalos take over for Leavitt, who spent two seasons on the Ducks staff. Leavitt and Oregon mutually agreed to part ways on Feb. 13, and the school announced it would pay him $2.5 million over multiple years that is subject to reduction based on future employment.

Avalos has been in charge of the Broncos defense for three years, and led a unit that was consistently one of the best in the Mountain West. The Broncos finished in the top four in the Mountain West in scoring defense, total defense, third down defense and sacks in each of his seasons as defensive coordinator. They led the Mountain West in sacks and finished tied for 12th in the nation in sacks in 2018 with 39.

A former Broncos linebacker, Avalos coached defensive linemen at Boise State from 2012-13, and moved to linebackers from 2014-15 prior to becoming its defensive coordinator.

Avalos will take over a talented and experienced Ducks defense that has plenty of star power. Linebacker Troy Dye spurned the NFL to return to Eugene for his senior season. Dye finished seventh in the Pac-12 in tackles last season with 115, had eight tackles for loss and two sacks. He will be joined by fellow linebacker La'Mar Winston Jr., and incoming freshman defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux -- the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2019.