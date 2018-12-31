Reports: Rich Rodriguez expected to be named new Ole Miss offensive coordinator

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke is reportedly expected to name Rich Rodriguez his new offensive coordinator, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reports that the two sides are "still working on some things" but there's a "good chance" a deal gets done. Rodriguez would replace Phil Longo, who left to join Mack Brown's staff at North Carolina.

Rodriguez is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of run-based spread offenses that operate with tempo. He took over as the coach at West Virginia in 2001 and built the Mountaineers into a Big East power. He posted double digit wins from 2005-07 and was one win shy of making the BCS Championship Game in 2007 before losing to rival Pitt on the final weekend of the season.

His success at WVU earned him a job at Michigan following the retirement of Lloyd Carr. After a 3-9 record in 2008, Rodriguez improved upon his record by two wins per season over the next two seasons. But three straight losses to end the 2010 season at 7-6 wasn't good enough, and Rodriguez was relieved of his duties.

He resurfaced two years later at Arizona but didn't find the success he enjoyed at West Virginia. The Wildcats went 10-4 in 2014 and were in the College Football Playoff mix in November, but that was the only time in his six years at the program that it finished higher than third in the Pac-12 South.

Rodriguez's tenure came to an abrupt end when a lawsuit was filed by a former administrative assistant that accused him of sexual harassment and harboring a hostile work environment. He was fired on Jan. 2, 2018, after a three-month internal investigation.