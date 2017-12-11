Reports: SMU hires ex-Cal, Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Dykes to replace Chad Morris
Dykes spent this season as an offensive analyst at TCU
SMU has hired former Louisiana Tech and California coach Sonny Dykes, according to multiple reports.
Dykes replaces Chad Morris, who left SMU to take the job at Arkansas last week. Dykes spent last season as serving as an offensive analyst on the TCU staff after being fired by Cal following the 2016 season.
He went 19-30 in four seasons at Cal with a 10-26 record in the Pac-12. During his three seasons at Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs went 22-15 and won the WAC in 2011.
Dykes, the son of Texas Tech's all-time winningest coach Spike Dykes, is a Texas Tech alumnus himself -- he actually played baseball at the school -- and was an assistant at Texas Tech himself from 2000-06. So he's familiar with the state and local high schools, which was no doubt appealing to SMU as it was reportedly looking for an offensive-minded coach that will be able to recruit the area.
