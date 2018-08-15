Reports: Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson to retire in June after seven-year run
Benson has been running the conference since 2012
Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson will retire following the expiration of his contract in June 2019. Benson is expected to make the formal announcement during a press conference on Thursday.
The 67-year old Benson has been the commissioner of the Sun Belt since 2012. He took over the conference in the midst of a tumultuous time in college football, as conference realignment was changing the landscape of the sport on a daily basis. The Sun Belt was a victim of the chain reaction that saw so many Group of Five teams moving "up" to new conferences, as Conference USA plucked schools like FAU, FIU, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky and North Texas from the conference. Benson helped ease the transition by replacing those schools with Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina and Texas State. The conference also decided to move on from Idaho and New Mexico State during Benson's tenure.
The Sun Belt was the third conference that Benson took the reins of during his career, as he served as the commissioner of the MAC from 1990 to 1994 and the WAC from 1994 through 2012 when he left to take over the Sun Belt.
