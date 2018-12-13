Reports: Temple to name Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz its next coach

Temple is reportedly set to name Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz head coach of its football program to replace Geoff Collins, according to Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel. The deal is reportedly for five years, and according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, Diaz will be formally introduced as the Owls' new coach at a 3 p.m. ET press conference on Thursday.

Collins left to take the head coaching job at Georgia Tech last week after leading the Owls to 15 wins in two years, including an 11-5 mark in conference play. The Owls moved quickly with their search find to Collins' replacement, reportedly targeting many of the top defensive assistants from the Power Five level -- a profile that worked out well with Collins, the defensive coordinator at Florida at the time he was brought to Philadelphia in December 2016 to replace Matt Rhule.

For Diaz, the Temple job offers an opportunity to prove himself as a head coach after 12 seasons as a defensive coordinator. His units at Miami across the last three years have performed at an elite level, finishing in the top 12 nationally in yards per play allowed. In 2018, the Hurricanes ranked No. 3 among FBS teams in yards per play allowed (4.16), No. 1 in tackles for loss (126) and No. 11 in sacks (36).

Diaz's style bonafides are unmatched. After all, he participated in the creation of the Turnover Chain.

Prior to Miami, Diaz had two different stints with Mississippi State under Dan Mullen (2010 and 2015) with an unsuccessful stop at Texas under Mack Brown and then a bounce back showing at Louisiana Tech with Skip Holtz in between. Diaz career took off after working as a graduate assistant for Mickey Andrews at Florida State and as a position coach for some of Chuck Amato's best defenses as NC State.