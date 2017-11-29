Reports: Tennessee coaching search shifts attention to Purdue's Jeff Brohm

Tennessee athletic director John Currie needed to nail this coaching hire in the worst way possible after botching the Greg Schiano debacle from over the weekend. Currie may have done just that if he lands the following coach, possibly saving his job in the process.

According to multiple reports, Tennessee is shifting its focus to Purdue coach Jeff Brohm to fill its coaching vacancy. However, it should be noted that nothing is official. Yahoo's Pat Forde writes "Brohm had been happy during a successful first year at Purdue and would be reluctant to leave after one season," but John Brice of Gridiron Now tweets "it's close to happening."

Brohm's debut with the Boilermakers was an overachieving 6-6 effort in which he was known for drawing up fun, creative offensive plays. But it was the defense that actually made the most strides. After finishing last in the Big Ten in points per game allowed in 2016, the Boilermakers finished fourth in the same category at 19.3 points per game -- nearly a full three-touchdown improvement. Prior to that, he went 30-10 in three seasons as the coach of Western Kentucky.

Source: Tennessee is closing in a deal with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. UT interviewed Chad Morris of SMU last night but apparently UT favors Brohm. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) November 29, 2017

Per Football Scoop, Brohm's buyout would be $5.9 million today if he were to take another job, but goes down rather significantly in the coming weeks.

The news comes one day after Tennessee reportedly interviewed Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. However, Gundy announced on Twitter Tuesday evening that he would remain with the Cowboys. In the wake of Gundy turning down the job, Tennessee reportedly turned its attention to Brohm, Morris and NC State's Dave Doeren.

On Sunday, Tennessee came close to hiring Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, but backed out after receiving intense backlash. The sheer number of misfires and rejections in the weeks-long search to replace Butch Jones has put Currie front and center of a lot of criticism, both from the fan base and nationally.