Reports: Virginia Tech QB Josh Jackson remains with team after resolving academic issue

That sound you hear is a collective sigh of relief coming from the greater Blacksburg area.

Multiple outlets reported on Tuesday morning that the academic matter involving Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson has been resolved. The reports come about two weeks after Jackson's status was called into question over a reported unspecified eligibility issue.

Fred Jackson, Josh's father, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch earlier this month that his son's status was expected to be resolved soon with Virginia Tech reviewing the matter. And, in fact, that has come to fruition. Barring yet another unforeseen change -- there has been no official word yet from the school -- Jackson remains with the team and will play in the Hokies' season opener against Florida State.

That's good news for Virginia Tech. Jackson threw for 2,991 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a freshman in 2017, and added 324 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He is one of college football's young quarterbacks on the rise. With another offseason under his belt in coach Justin Fuente's offseason, Jackson should be one of the premier quarterbacks in the ACC.