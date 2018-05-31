Resolution expected Friday in Florida WR Van Jefferson's SEC transfer case
The SEC is considering a rule change that would allow Jefferson to play immediately
DESTIN, Fla. -- Resolution is expected Friday in the SEC intraconference transfer case of Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson, sources told CBS Sports.
Jefferson, who previously played for Ole Miss, is seeking immediate eligibility within the conference. League rules require any transfer within the SEC -- whether undergrad or graduate -- to sit out a year before being eligible to play at another SEC program.
An SEC rule change sponsored by Florida and Texas A&M would allow any player from a league school suffering a postseason ban to transfer and be eligible immediately at another SEC program.
Ole Miss is entering the second of a two-year bowl ban.
Jefferson would be the seventh such player from Ole Miss granted immediate eligibility at another school after NCAA sanctions were announced last year. He is the only player among that group seeking an intraconference transfer, hence the delay.
Florida has not yet filed an official NCAA waiver request for Jefferson pending the SEC vote on the rule change.
While a resolution is expected, there is no certainty Jefferson will get his wish to play immediately for the Gators in 2018.
The legislative proposal has been split in two pieces. There is also a consideration that offending schools will have postseason revenue withheld.
"That'll probably pass," a source close to the situation told CBS Sports regarding the latter proposal. "The other one is going to be very close. [The SEC is] split on the transfer piece."
Last season, Jefferson -- a rising junior from Brentwood, Tennessee -- was the No. 2 receiver at Ole Miss with 42 catches.
SEC university CEOs (presidents/chancellors) will vote on the proposal, which needs a simple majority to pass. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is expected to address the media with the results of the vote Friday afternoon.
