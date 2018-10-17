College football rankings: LSU's huge win boosts its resume, catapulting it back near the top

This week, our resume rankings welcome three new teams and see one of our top four teams jump a few spots.

Obviously, the top four team that moved up was LSU. The Tigers had been the No. 1 team in our resume rankings for the entire season before losing to Florida, but after beating No. 2 Georgia by 20 points, the Tigers picked up another 9 points in our rankings to jump back up to No. 2, only 0.1 points behind No. 1 Notre Dame, leapfrogging both Ohio State and Texas in the process.

While LSU's 9 points were more than any other team earned this week, Oregon picked up 6.3 points while beating Washington, and Michigan earned 7.5 points in its win over Wisconsin. That was enough to put both teams into this week's top 10. Washington falls out of our top 10 following its loss to Oregon, as does West Virginia after a loss to Iowa State. Georgia remains, though its hold on the No. 10 spot is precarious at best, but with Florida up next after a bye, it'll have a chance to gain some ground again soon.

To learn how resume points are calculated, you can read all about the process here.

Here's the top 10.