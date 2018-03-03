Rice junior defensive end Blain Padgett found dead in his apartment

Sadly, Rice football is enduring a tragedy this weekend. The university confirmed the passing of defensive end Blain Padgett after he was found dead in his apartment on Friday. He was just 21 years old.

"Our team is devastated by this news," Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said in a school statement. "All of my thoughts right now are how best to help Blain's family and his teammates in this very difficult period."

"Our entire athletic department is in mourning over the loss of Blain Padgett," added athletic director Joe Karlgaard. "Blain was a great friend and teammate and the sense of loss is overwhelming to his teammates, his friends, but most importantly to his family, who are in our thoughts and prayers. We will do everything in our power to provide assistance to our student-athletes in this incredibly difficult time."

No cause of death has been determined at this time.

Padgett was a key player among Rice's defensive line in 2016 during his sophomore season when he recorded 41 tackles. Injuries shortened his 2017 season.