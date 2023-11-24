Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Rice Owls

Current Records: FAU 4-7, Rice 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

FAU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The FAU Owls and the Rice Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice Stadium. FAU is expected to lose this one by five points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, FAU ended up a good deal behind Tulane and lost 24-8.

Meanwhile, Rice had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 28-7 margin over Charlotte. The oddsmakers were on Rice's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Rice to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dean Connors, who rushed for 184 yards while picking up 9.7 yards per carry. The team also got some help courtesy of Luke McCaffrey, who gained 94 total yards and a touchdown.

FAU bumped their record down to 4-7 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 8.3 points per game. As for Rice, their win bumped their record up to 5-6.

FAU skirted past Rice 17-14 in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Rice is a 5-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

FAU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Rice.