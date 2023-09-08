Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Houston 1-0, Rice 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: NFL Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Houston Cougars will head out on the road to face off against the Rice Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice Stadium. Rice took a loss in their last contest and are no doubt out to reverse Houston's good fortune.

Houston gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but they made off with a 17-14 win over UTSA.

Meanwhile, Rice had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. The matchup between they and Texas wasn't particularly close, with Rice falling 37-10. Rice have struggled against Texas recently, and Saturday's matchup was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Owls had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 176 total yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Texas gained 458.

Looking ahead, Houston is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They finished last season with a 5-8 record against the spread.

Houston came out on top in a nail-biter against Rice in their previous matchup last September, sneaking past 34-27. The rematch might be a little tougher for Houston since the team won't have the home-turf advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Houston is a big 10-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 52.5 points.

Series History

Houston has won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last 6 years.