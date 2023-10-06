Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Rice Owls

Current Records: UConn 0-5, Rice 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UConn has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Rice Owls at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice Stadium. UConn are still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

UConn missed an extra point kick against Utah State on Saturday and it came back to haunt them. UConn was just a hair shy of victory and fell 34-33 to Utah State. UConn was up 17 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had great games. One of the most active was Ta'Quan Roberson, who threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns while completing 71.9% of his passes. Those 255 passing yards set a new season-high mark for Roberson. Victor Rosa was another key contributor, rushing for 92 yards.

Meanwhile, Rice gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They took their contest against East Carolina 24-17.

JT Daniels looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Rice's win bumped their season record to 3-2 while UConn's loss dropped theirs to 0-5.

While only Rice took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Rice is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread at home.

Odds

Rice is a big 9.5-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 49 points.

