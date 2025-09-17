The Rice Owls (2-1) and the Charlotte 49ers (1-2) square off in an American Conference showdown on Thursday. The Owls beat Prairie View A&M 38-17 back on Sept. 13. Meanwhile, Charlotte snapped its two-game losing streak and got win No. 1 on the year. In Week 3, the 49ers outmatched Monmouth, winning 42-35.

Kickoff from Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Owls are 2.5-point favorites, according to the latest Rice vs. Charlotte odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Charlotte vs. Rice picks, make sure you check out the college football picks and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Rice vs. Charlotte on Thursday

When: Thursday, Sept. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Charlotte vs. Rice betting preview

Odds: Rice -2.5, over/under of 44.5

The Owls have won two of their first three games. Last week was their best showing, as they scored a season-high 38 points. In the victory, they had a whopping 347 rushing yards. It was an all-hands-on-deck approach, as six players had at least 20 rushing yards. Quarterback Chase Jenkins led the way with 124 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also had 87 passing yards and another passing score.

Charlotte's offense finally got rolling last week, scoring a season-high 42 points. Quarterback Conner Harrell went 26-of-30 for 382 yards and three passing touchdowns. He added 47 rushing yards and another two scores on the ground. Receiver E. Jai Mason reeled in 10 catches for a staggering 228 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Model's Rice vs. Charlotte prediction, picks

Rice has been tough defensively, allowing 17 or fewer points in two of the three games thus far. The Owls are third in the American Conference in rushing offense (243.3) with six rushing touchdowns. The 49ers are giving up 126 rushing yards per game, and that will be an area Rice attacks to wear out this defense. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting Rice to cover the spread in 60% of simulations.

